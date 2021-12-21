30-year RI for youth for raping minor

Court sentences another to 25-year RI in POCSO case

The Thiruvananthapuram Fast Track Special Court on Tuesday sentenced a youth to 30 years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) for raping a minor girl seven years ago.

Special Judge R. Jayakrishnan found Sunil Alphonse, 29, of Valiyathura guilty under Section 3 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012. The convict was also imposed a fine of ₹1 lakh, the default of which will lead to an additional year of imprisonment.

According to the prosecution led by Special Public Prosecutor Vijay Mohan R.S., the survivor, then a Plus One student, was lured by a juvenile in conflict with law, who is the brother of one of her friends. The survivor accompanied him to his house after he convinced her that his sister had invited her. The accused and the minor boy raped the girl at the house. The incident took place on February 26, 2014.

While she desisted from divulging her ordeal initially, she opened up to her family after the juvenile offender’s sister came to her house the next day to enquire about the incident. The duo were then apprehended by the Valiyathura police.

Juvenile offender

The chargesheet against the juvenile was filed before the Thiruvananthapuram Juvenile Court.

The fine amount will be given to the survivor as compensation.

In another case, the court sentenced Aswin Biju, alias Nikku, 23, of Vallakkadavu, to RI for 25 years for raping a minor girl three years ago. A fine of ₹50,000 was also imposed on him, the default of which will lead to an additional one year in jail. He was pronounced guilty by the judge under Section 5(l) under the POCSO Act, 2012.

The prosecution case, also led by Mr. Vijay Mohan, was that Aswin, a driver, raped the survivor, who was then a Class 10 student, on multiple instances between September 2017 and April 2018 in a lodge room. He committed the offence under the false assurance of marriage.

He also obtained some gold ornaments and cash from the girl. The survivor finally complained to the Fort police after learning about his marriage to another woman.

Aswin was also charged under provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989. However, the court found him not guilty under the particular offence since it could not be established that the offence was committed on the ground that the minor girl belonged to the particular section.

The prosecution presented 19 witnesses, 23 exhibits and a material object as evidence.