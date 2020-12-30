3-tier panchayat heads to be elected today

Thiruvananthapuram

30 December 2020 01:11 IST

Collector to be presiding officer at district panchayat

The elections to the president and vice president posts in the three-tier panchayats in the district will be held on Wednesday. The election of the presidents of district, block, and grama panchayats will be at 11 a.m and the vice president elections will be at 2 p.m.

The District Collector will be the presiding officer of the election process in the district panchayat while in the block and grama panchayats, the respective returning officers will preside over the election.

In the Thiruvananthapuram district panchayat, D. Suresh Kumar of the CPI(M) is expected to win the election to the president post. The Left Democratic Front has fielded A. Shailaja Begum, who was the vice president in the previous term, in the same post this time too.

The LDF has won a majority of 20 out of 26 divisions, improving its tally be one division, despite a high-voltage campaign by the Opposition parties. The United Democratic Front (UDF) won six seats while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lost its sole sitting seat at Venganoor.

Election will be held if there are more than one candidate contesting for the president and vice president posts.

Election process

Once the candidates are finalised, ballot papers are prepared with the names of all the candidates on one side and the seal and signature of the returning officer on the other. The members have to mark ‘x’ against the name of their preferred candidate and write their name and affix the signature on the back side of the ballot.

The returning officer will declare the result soon after the voting process is over in the presence of all the members. The returning officer will administer the oath to the president while the president will administer the oath to the vice president.

Owing to the prevailing COVID-19 situation, the voting process will be conducted by following all protocols. Those members who are under observation for COVID-19 will be allowed to vote at the end, wearing the necessary protective equipment. In case of law-and- order issues in any area, the officials concerned should ensure smooth conduct of the election with police protection, the Collector said.