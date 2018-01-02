3 RSS activists held forattack on CPI(M) leader

The city police have arrested three activists of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Monday for the alleged attack on a CPI(M) leader near Sreekaryam a few days ago.

According to the police, the accused have been identified as Sumesh, 26, of Elamkulam, Jayasankar, 26, of Kallampally, Vignesh, 21, of Karumbukonam.

According to Medical College police Inspector C. Binukumar, the attack on CPI(M) Vanchiyoor area committee member Saju, 49, was allegedly orchestrated to avenge the murder of RSS activist Rajesh in Sreekaryam some months ago.

The smooth conduct of the area committee conference recently is also suspected to have incensed the accused.

The gang is suspected to have been closely monitoring the routine activities of Saju as part of hatching the plot to murder him.

Those arrested were apprehended during a vehicle check that was conducted late on Sunday. They have been booked under Section 307 (attempt to murder), among other relevant provisions, of the Indian Penal Code. They have been remanded to judicial custody As many as five more persons are believed to be directly involved in the attack, the police said.

Saju was attacked by a group of armed assailants at Edavacode, near Sreekaryam, on December 27. Hacked on his head and legs, he was admitted to the Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical College Hospital.

He is currently under treatment in the Neuro Intensive Care Unit at the hospital. Following the incident, the police had taken into custody as many as 17 persons as part of questioning.