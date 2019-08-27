3 plots identified for LIFE housing project

The city Corporation has identified three plots of land for the construction of flats as part of the second phase of the Livelihood Inclusion and Financial Empowerment (LIFE) housing project. For the past one-and-a-half years, officials of the civic body have been on the lookout for an ideal plot, with land rates matching that fixed by the Government.

The three selected plots will now be sent to the State Government for approval, after getting the approval of the council. The plots identified are mostly in the outskirts of the city, close to the borders of the Corporation area.

One of the plots is in Mangattukonam near Chanthavila, spread over an area of 3 acres, while another one is a 2 acre plot in Uliyarathura near Ayiroorpara. The third plot of 2 acres is located in the Nemom-Thamalam route. After the Corporation issued a call for suitable plots for construction of flats, many had responded from different parts of the city.

But a majority of them turned back as the rates offered by the civic body were much lower compared to the market rates. The civic body has been requesting the State Government for more flexibility in the fixing of the rates, but there has been no response so far.

The Fisheries Department had earlier last year issued such an order for some of its housing projects, enabling the acquisition of land at rates close to the market rates.

Some of the lands which were identified last year were later found unsuitable, due to their location and slanted geography.

“Even these plots can be bought only if the rates are close to what is fixed earlier. There will be some amount of negotiation too, to get better rates,” says an official.

Recently, the city Corporation prepared the Detailed Project Report for another housing project at the Karimadom colony under the LIFE Mission.

Option to buy

As part of another component of the LIFE Mission, which provides an option for the landless to purchase land, 200 families have bought land in various parts of the city in the previous financial year. Under the scheme, a family from the general category will get 2.5 lakhs to purchase 1.5 cents of land, while a family from the Scheduled Caste category will get ₹6 lakhs to purchase 3 cents of land.