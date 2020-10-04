Thiruvananthapuram

3, including MCH doctor, held for circulating morphed images

A doctor at Government Medical College Hospital (MCH), Thiruvananthapuram, and a serial actor were among the three people who were arrested by the Fort police on Saturday for allegedly defaming a woman by circulating morphed images.

The accused were identified as Subu, 43, of Palayamkunnu in Varkala; Jasmeerkhan, 36, of Karakulam; and Sreejith, 30, of Pazhakutty in Nedumangad. While Subu is a doctor at the Dental department of the MCH, Jasmeerkhan used to act in television serials. They were caught by a team led by Fort Assistant Commissioner Prathapan Nair and station house officer Rakesh.

Attempt to islead

They have been arrested for allegedly maligning a woman from Varkala, who is also a relative of Subu. In a bid to create differences between the victim and her husband, the gang morphed her images and sent them to her husband, sister, and relatives on a social networking application.

The case was registered on the basis of a complaint submitted by the victim’s sister who hails from Manacaud. Notably, Subu had accompanied the complainant to the police station to mislead the investigators.

Sreejith, who runs a photocopy shop, allegedly bought a SIM card using the identification documents of a Vattappara native.

The SIM card was then used to circulate the morphed images in a bid to evade detection, the police said.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 4, 2020 9:39:13 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Thiruvananthapuram/3-including-mch-doctor-held-for-circulating-morphed-images/article32764579.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story