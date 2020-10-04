3, including MCH doctor, held for circulating morphed images

Victim is a relative of the doctor

A doctor at Government Medical College Hospital (MCH), Thiruvananthapuram, and a serial actor were among the three people who were arrested by the Fort police on Saturday for allegedly defaming a woman by circulating morphed images.

The accused were identified as Subu, 43, of Palayamkunnu in Varkala; Jasmeerkhan, 36, of Karakulam; and Sreejith, 30, of Pazhakutty in Nedumangad. While Subu is a doctor at the Dental department of the MCH, Jasmeerkhan used to act in television serials. They were caught by a team led by Fort Assistant Commissioner Prathapan Nair and station house officer Rakesh.

Attempt to islead

They have been arrested for allegedly maligning a woman from Varkala, who is also a relative of Subu. In a bid to create differences between the victim and her husband, the gang morphed her images and sent them to her husband, sister, and relatives on a social networking application.

The case was registered on the basis of a complaint submitted by the victim’s sister who hails from Manacaud. Notably, Subu had accompanied the complainant to the police station to mislead the investigators.

Sreejith, who runs a photocopy shop, allegedly bought a SIM card using the identification documents of a Vattappara native.

The SIM card was then used to circulate the morphed images in a bid to evade detection, the police said.