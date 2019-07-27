Thiruvananthapuram

3 held for smuggling Indian star tortoise

Caught from a car at Pezhummoodu

Forest officials have arrested three persons for alleged smuggling of a star tortoise, an endangered species that has been listed in the Schedule 4 of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1974.

Those apprehended by a team led by Paruthipally forest range officer R. Vinod were identified as Bijumon S., 42, of Trikkanapuram; Anil Kumar J., 42, of Aryanad; and Nanu H., 72, of Kulathummal at Kattakada. They were caught while smuggling the female tortoise, believed to be aged around 50 years, in a car at Pezhummoodu, near Nedumangad.

The accused have been remanded in judicial custody after being produced at the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court (Forest Offences) at Nedumangad, the police said.

