₹3-crore sports hub at Peringamala

03 November 2020 10:52 IST

₹3-cr. unit has hi-tech facilities

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated the Peringamala sports hub, the first hi-tech sports facility to be established in the high ranges in the district, on Monday.

The sports hub and an indoor stadium have been constructed on a plot of 50 cents at a cost of ₹3 crore sanctioned by the district panchayat. The facility is equipped with badminton and tennis courts which have PVC flooring; and volleyball, basketball and kabbadi courts with wooden flooring; cricket nets of global standards; gymnasium and a video-conferencing hall.

While the sports hub at Peringamala is the fourth one to be established in the district after those at Pallikkal, Uzhamalakkal and Plamoottukada, a fifth one is nearing completion at Mithrumala. Industries and Sports Minister E.P. Jayarajan presided over the function. Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran and D.K. Murali, MLA, spoke.

