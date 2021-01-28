₹3-cr. pilgrim amenity centre at Vettucaud church

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

28 January 2021 21:07 IST

Tourism Minister lays foundation stone for facility

A ₹3-crore pilgrim amenity centre is coming up at the Madre de Deus Church, Vettucaud, here.

The facility is part of Kerala Tourism’s Pilgrim Circuit, launched to promote pilgrim tourism by connecting various pilgrim centres in the State.

Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran, in his address after laying the foundation stone for the centre, said the government had launched a string of projects in different parts of the State to step up infrastructural facilities for tourism.

“This is for the first time that a government is taking initiatives for creating infrastructure facilities in places of worship. Madre de Deus Church, which reminds of ancient churches in Rome because of its architectural features, has historical importance,” he said.

In 18 months

The construction of the pilgrim amenity centre will be taken up by Steel Industrials Kerala Limited (SILK) and it will be completed in 18 months.

P. Bala Kiran, Director, Tourism; Sabu Jose, councillor, Vettucaud; and Fr. George Gomez, vicar of the parish, among others, were present.

Similar projects include those at Aniyoor, construction of auditoriums at Aliyavoor Siva Temple and Sri Durga Temple at Kallampally, Pilgrim Heritage Circuit at Kolathukara, development of destination facilities at Manvila, construction of amenity centres at Beemappally, St. Jude Pilgrim Centre at Vettinadu, Kusamuttam Temple, Chellamangalam Temple, Avukkulam Temple and Puthukkunnu CSI Church.