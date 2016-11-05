2,974 out of 3,674 protected teachers redeployed: Minister

As many as 2,974 protected teachers in the State, out of a total of 3,674, have been redeployed for various purposes, Education Minister C. Ravindranath told the Assembly on Friday.

Those on the rank lists of the Public Service Commission (PSC) need have no apprehension about such redeployment of protected teachers as the latter are being deployed to fill temporary vacancies that arise when government teachers are sent away on deputation and in posts for which there are no PSC lists, the Minister said during the question hour. The redeployment of teachers had been halted for now due to an interim court order. The court would next hear the case on November 14, the Minister said.

Manifold problems had arisen on the education front due to the non-fixation of teaching posts during the last three years. However, the left Democratic Front (LDF) government, over the last four-and-a-half months, had taken preliminary steps to determine teaching posts of the past three years.

Higher secondary teachers who were not being given salaries were now being given daily wages. The government had gathered details of all teachers who would retire till March 31, 2019, using a custom-designed software. It was to find a solution to the common complaint that existing vacancies were not being reported to the PSC that the Department of Education decided to gather this data directly.

Mr. Ravindranath said the matter of handing over teacher appointments in aided schools to the PSC could be finalised only after the government took a policy call on the issue. It was the government’s aim to train all students from Classes I to VII to speak fluent English. As a first step, the training of master trainers had been completed through the Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan.

While it was true that the government believed that primary education should be imparted in the mother tongue, it was also the policy of this government that students should be trained to handle three languages — Malayalam, English, and Hindi — in a competent manner

