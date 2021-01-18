296 COVID-19 cases in Thiruvananthapuram

While 4,317 people were subjected to testing during the last 24 hours, the test positivity rate stood at 6.8.

The district registered 296 COVID-19 cases and as many as 431 recoveries as the number of active cases fell significantly to 3,407 on Sunday. While 4,317 people were subjected to testing during the last 24 hours, the test positivity rate stood at 6.8.

Among the fresh cases, all except two imported cases have been attributed to local transmission. The source of infection in 100 cases were unknown. Five health workers were also among those who tested positive. The death toll in the district is currently 701.

As many as 20,820 people in houses and 74 in various institutions are currently under quarantine in the district. While these included 1,523 who were included to the quarantine list on the day, as many as 1,215 people were excluded from restrictions.