288 more cases in Thiruvananthapuram

The district recorded 288 COVID-19 cases and 255 recoveries as the active caseload increased marginally to 4,342 on Monday.
While 3,141 people were subjected to tests, the test positivity rate increased to 9.16%. Among the fresh cases, the source of infection is unknown in 80 cases. Three imported cases and three health-care workers were among the new cases.
The pandemic has claimed 745 lives so far in the district.
The district administration placed 1,497 people under quarantine, while 1,633 were excluded from quarantine after completing the mandated period in self-isolation.
Vaccination
A total of 20,831 persons have been administered COVID-19 vaccine in the district so far. As many as 80,349 people have registered for vaccination. These included 61,127 health workers and 19,222 front line workers.
