280 in quarantine in capital district

The district administration placed 280 people under observation on Tuesday as part of the ongoing efforts to contain COVID-19. With this, the number of people quarantined in the district has gone up to 2,857.

Of these, 2,730 people were quarantined at their homes. As many as 197 people completed their quarantine period. Sixty-six people are being monitored at the corona care centre set up in the Mar Ivanios College hostel.

Ten people were admitted to various hospitals with symptoms of the infection, while eight people were discharged after recovering from their illnesses.

Cases against 35

The Thiruvananthapuram City police registered cases against 35 people for violating the lockdown norms and seized 29 vehicles.

Petty cases were registered against 182 people for failing to wear masks outdoors. The Thiruvananthapuram Rural police also registered 425 cases, arrested 458 people, and seized 246 vehicles.

All arrangements have been finalised for accommodating Non-Resident Keralites (NoRKs) who have been directed to go under observation after their arrival at the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport from various countries.

Hostels, hotels, and auditoriums have been identified by the district administration for the purpose. While as many as 11,217 people could be monitored using government expenses, another 6,471 persons could be accommodated in 261 hotels, footing their own expenses.

Moreover, 178 halls have been identified in various parts of the district to handle exigencies that could arise by a possible spurt in infection.