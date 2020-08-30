28-year-old unemployed youth allegedly ends life in Kerala

Anu’s relatives claimed that he had been depressed ever since the validity of a Kerala Public Service Commission rank list for civil excise officers, in which he had secured the 77th rank, had expired few months ago.

A 28-year-old unemployed youth allegedly took his own life near Neyyattinkara in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday.

The deceased, identified as Anu of Kunnathukal, was found in his room early on Sunday. In a note that was recovered from his room, he said his failure of find employment led him to take the extreme step.

Anu’s relatives claimed that he had been in a state of depression ever since the validity of a Kerala Public Service Commission (PSC) rank list for civil excise officers, in which he had secured the 77th rank, had expired few months ago.

Yuva Morcha activists protest

The incident sparked protests in the area with Yuva Morcha activists venting their ire on Parassala MLA C.K. Hareendran during his visit to Anu’s house on hearing the news of the death. Congress MLA K.S. Sabarinadhan, who arrived earlier to console the grieving family, also placed the blame on the government, claiming that the deceased would have gained employment had the PSC extended the validity of the rank list by six months.

The issue showed early signs of snowballing into a controversy with the Opposition parties accusing the government of denying employment for several eligible aspirants. The Yuva Morcha has announced a demonstration before the PSC headquarters later in the day. Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala is also expected to visit Anu’s house.

(Suicide prevention helpline: DISHA – 1056, 0471-2552056)