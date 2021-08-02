28-year-old found murdered, police suspect gang rivalry

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

02 August 2021 00:40 IST

Body found at defunct brick-making unit near his house

A 28-year-old history-sheeter was found murdered at a defunct hollow bricks manufacturing unit near Naruvamoodu on Sunday.

Two persons have been taken into custody in this connection.

According to the Naruvamoodu police, Aneesh, alias Kaaka Aneesh, of Kulangarakonam in Machel died after been hacked presumably by several people during the late hours of Saturday. His body was found at the unit close to his house on Sunday. The police suspected the murder to be linked to a gang rivalry.

Aneesh is an accused in 28 criminal cases, including those related to murder, registered at Balaramapuram, Neyyattinkara and Nemom police stations.

Detained under KAAPA

He was let off after undergoing detention under the Kerala Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act, 2007, (KAAPA) for the third time on July 17.

Incidentally, the police found his body during an investigation into an attack by him on a woman and stealing of her necklace weighing two sovereigns at Naruvamoodu on Saturday.

Going by preliminary findings, the deceased had at least 10 injuries on his body. He is suspected to have been blinded by the perpetrators using chilli powder.

District Police Chief (Thiruvananthapuram rural) P.K. Madhu and Kattakada Dy.SP K.S. Prasanth visited the scene of crime to take stock of the situation.

While two of the alleged attackers were apprehended from a hideout at Kanjirampara, a search is on for five more people.