255 new cases and 297 recoveries in Thiruvananthapuram

08 December 2020 08:41 IST

Active cases dip to 3,899

The district recorded 255 new COVID-19 cases and 297 recoveries on Monday as the number of active cases dipped slightly to 3,899.

The death toll increased to 572 with four more deaths being attributed to the disease. The deceased included a 71-year-old woman who hailed from Kurumamcode, a 72-year-old man who hailed from Anayara, a 75-year-old man who hailed from Chirayinkeezhu, and a 59-year-old woman who hailed from Pettah.

The district placed 1,706 people in quarantine on the day, taking the number of people being monitored for COVID-19 symptoms to 31,470 in houses and 115 in various institutions.

