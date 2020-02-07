₹25-crore project to beautify roads in city

The Public Works Department (PWD) will soon embark on a ₹25-crore project to beautify its roads in the capital city.

The beautification drive will be undertaken after a comprehensive audit to ascertain the existing condition of roads, Public Works Minister G. Sudhakaran has said.

Lags behind

While replying to a question posed by V.S. Sivakumar in the Assembly on Thursday, Mr. Sudhakaran said that the city lagged behind other places, including many villages, in terms of the appearance of roads.

The beautification works that have been undertaken in these places involved the installation of road studs and other features, thereby making the road stretches attractive and visually appealing during the evenings.

The roads in the State capital were in need of a similar facelift, he said.

Mr. Sivakumar drew attention to the reluctance of contractors in taking up road repairs in various parts of the State, leading to many stretches remaining in pitiable condition.

Renovation

In Thiruvananthapuram city, a similar problem has affected the renovation of the Valiyathura-Beemapally-Poonthura road for which the government had earmarked ₹2.10 crore.

There have no been takers for the work, despite tender being issued for six times, the Minister said.

The delay in clearing the outstanding dues, amounting to ₹4,500 crore, has apparently prompted contractors in the State to refuse to undertake government-funded works.

In his response, Mr. Sudhakaran said that the government has managed to complete the repair of most of the damaged road stretches in the State with only 2% of the total 34,000-km stretch left to be renovated.

Pointing out that the demands of the contractors were reasonable, he said that the matter was taken up with the Finance Department.

Settled arrears

The LDF government has settled arrears amounting to ₹3,500 crore that had existed when it came to power, he said.