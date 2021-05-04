2,450 new cases in capital, 1,956 recover

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

04 May 2021 00:55 IST

Test positivity rate at of 24%, death toll touches 1,015 in district

The COVID-19 death toll in Thiruvananthapuram crossed 1,000 as it touched 1,015 on Monday when as many as 16 deaths were attributed to the disease.

However, the daily COVID-19 caseload took a significant dip in Thiruvananthapuram on the day as 2,450 tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 during the last 24 hours, thereby registering a test positivity rate (TPR) of 24%. Bringing much relief, the decrease in COVID-19 count has come even as testing remained largely consistent.

Advertising

Advertising

While the TPR touched 31.35% when 10,910 people were subjected to tests a day ago, it has now fallen considerably after 10,182 people were tested, according to official figures.

With 1,956 recovering from the illness, the active caseload stood at 28,315. Five heath workers were among those who were infected. The source of infection in 216 was unknown.

The latest set of COVID-19 deaths were of people who died on April 28 and 30. The deceased included 12 men, aged between 83 and 56, and four women, aged between 86 and 62.

As many as 76,752 people are currently under quarantine in the district. While these included 5,213 who were ordered to go into quarantine during the last 24 hours, 2,485 were permitted to conclude self-isolation.

Containment zones

Edava PHC ward in Edava grama panchayat has been declared a containment zone, while Manchadi area in Manchadi ward and Althara area in Office ward, both in Malayinkeezhu grama panchayat have become micro-containment areas.