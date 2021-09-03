2,440 test positive in capital

Test positivity rate rises to 15.44%, 14 succumb to infection

The COVID-19 test positivity rate (TPR) in the district rose to 15.44% as 2,440 more persons were diagnosed with the disease on Thursday.

The active caseload grew to 16,273. A total of 1,501 recovered from the disease on the day.

Among the fresh cases, 2,330 have been attributed to local transmission while the source of infection was unknown in 110 others. With 14 more recent deaths being attributed to the pandemic, the death toll in the district rose to 3,583.

District Collector Navjot Khosa has declared containment zones in 17 local body wards and micro-containment zones in 11 areas in the district.

The new containment zones include ward six of Madavoor grama panchayat; wards one and 14 of Vamanapuram grama panchayat; ward eight and 10 of Vettoor grama panchayat; ward seven of Edava grama panchayat; wards three, four, eight, 10, 13, 14 and 17 of Vithura grama panchayat; wards one, two, 12 and 13 of Kizhuvilam grama panchayat.

Vellaikadavu in Vazhottukonam ward, Thiruvananthapuram Corporation; Navagramam in Athiyannoor ward and Vivekananda Lane in Vazhimukku ward of Neyyattinkara municipality; Valiyakunnu in ward 12 of Madavoor grama panchayat; Attumanappuram in ward one, Sathamkavu in ward two, Pannikuzhy in ward 11, Pannikuzhy and Mankudichira in ward 12 of Vithura grama panchayat; Mampally cultural centre in ward 13 of Kuttichal grama panchayat; and the stretch from Mottamoola LP School to Lakshamveedu Colony in ward 13 of Poovachal grama panchayat have been declared micro-containment zones.