2,383 new cases in capital

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

24 April 2021 20:21 IST

794 recover from disease

Thiruvananthapuram’s COVID-19 caseload continued to hit new highs with 2,383 more cases being recorded during the last 24 hours, taking the total number of active cases to 14,051 on Saturday. As many as 794 people have recovered from the illness.

Three more deaths have been attributed to the disease, taking the district’s death toll to 947. The deceased included an 85-year-old woman and two men, aged 85 and 58. The district’s case fatality ratio currently stood at 0.74, the highest in the State by a distance.

Advertising

Advertising

The total number of people being monitored in the district for COVID-19 related symptoms went up to 44,737 with 4,184 more being ordered to go into quarantine during the last 24 hours. A total of 1,261 people were permitted to conclude quarantine after completing the necessary period in self-isolation.

Containment zones

New containment zones have been declared in Mannanthala, Kannammoola, Chempazhanthy and Fort in Thiruvananthapuram Corporation; Pallichaveedu in Andoorkkonam grama panchayat; and Plachivila and Chemmaram in Pallikkal grama panchayat. Moonamoodu area in Vazhottukonam ward, Thiruvananthapuram Corporation has been declared a micro-containment zone following a sharp surge in COVID-19 cases in the region.

Complaint

A section of employees at the regional office of the Food Corporation of India (FCI) here filed a complaint with the police, accusing the General Manager of violating COVID-19 protocol and spreading infection among employees. The official, who had returned from New Delhi few weeks ago, tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 some days ago. His driver was also subsequently diagnosed with the infection.

The Medical College police, however, said that the General Manager had returned from New Delhi on April 3 and remained in quarantine for 14 days before rejoining on April 19. Later, he convened online meetings and accessed official files only through his personal assistant. Hence, there were no grounds for registering case against the official for violating norms.