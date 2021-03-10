238 recoveries, 160 cases in capital

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

10 March 2021 00:35 IST

12,381 people vaccinated on Tuesday

The active COVID-19 caseload in the district continued to fall and it stood at 2,086 on Tuesday.

As many as 238 persons recovered from the illness, even as 160 persons were freshly diagnosed with the infection.

The pandemic has claimed 849 lives thus far in the district. The death of a 57-year-old man on March 3 is the latest to be on the official list of deaths.

The district administration placed 1,129 persons under quarantine, while 1,303 others were permitted to conclude quarantine. There are currently 16,505 people under quarantine in houses while 42 are under self-isolation in various institutions in the district.

A total of 12,381 people were administered the COVID-19 vaccine in the district on the day. These included 7,247 people aged above 60 years and 351 aged between 45 and 60 with co-morbidities.

Besides, 793 health-care workers received the first dose, while 2,586 others got the second shot on the day. Another 1,404 front-line workers were also inoculated.

At 92 centres

The district administration has adopted steps to administer vaccine at 92 centres, including 65 State-run health centres and 27 private hospitals.

According to District Collector Navjot Khosa, 7,34,500 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine reached the regional vaccine store on Tuesday.

Vaccination would be facilitated through spot registration in three sessions from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Jimmy George indoor stadium.

Polling officials were being inoculated at two training centres of the Institute of Land and Disaster Management (ILDM).