2,345 new cases in Thiruvananthapuram

711 recover; many additions to list of containment zones

The COVID-19 caseload in Thiruvananthapuram district continued to mount with 2,345 people testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 on Friday. The active caseload in the district has gone up to 12,462.

Bringing much relief, 711 people recovered from the illness in 24 hours. Thirteen health-care workers were among those who tested positive. The death toll rose to 944 after the recent death of a 62-year-old woman was attributed to COVID-19.

The district administration placed 4,069 more people under quarantine. The count of those being monitored for COVID-19 symptoms has gone up to 41,814. Only 298 people were permitted to conclude quarantine in 24 hours.

Containment zones

Several areas were designated as containment zones in the district as the number of COVID-19 clusters continued to grow. Sreekanteswaram, Perunthanni, Palkulangara, Edavakkad, Ponnumangalam, Shangumugham and Vettucaud in Thiruvananthapuram Corporation; Koonthalloor; Kakkanikara and Adappupara in Pangode grama panchayat; Pulliyil in Balaramapuram grama panchayat; Krishnapuram, Alummoodu and Vlangamuri in Neyyattinkara Municipality and RRV ward in Kilimanoor grama panchayat have been included on the list of containment zones, which are under strict vigil.

New micro-containment zones have also been declared in Vellappally Mottamoodu and Parambikkonam areas in Pallichal grama panchayat; and Vattavila in Punnakkamughal in Thiruvananthapuram Corporation.

Restrictions enforced in the existing containment zones in Eenchakkal residents association area in Perunthanni, Thiruvananthapuram Corporation; Chekkalakkonam colony in Dharshanavattom, Nagaroor grama panchayat; and Choozha Pezhummoodu in Kanjiramoodu, Aryanad grama panchayat have been lifted.

Fishing harbours

The police have strengthened surveillance in fishing harbours especially those in Anchuthengu and Muthalapozhi following reports of crowding throughout the day. While retail sale of fish has been banned at the harbours, vehicles brought to transport the auctioned fish will also be not allowed to enter the premises. The pandemic protocol will be implemented in collaboration with the traders’ representatives, official sources said.