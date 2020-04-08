230 more under surveillance in capital

The district administration placed 230 more people under COVID-19 surveillance on Wednesday, even as 1,620 persons completed the 28-day observation period without exhibiting symptoms.

Only four of the 15 individuals who had tested positive for the infection in the district are currently under treatment. This include two adults from Malayinkeezhu and Pothencode and two children.

In all, 6,245 people are in home quarantine in the district, while 92 others are under surveillance in hospitals. The COVID-19 care centres in the district have 327 persons at present.

The results of the 119 samples received on Wednesday tested negative for COVID-19, the district administration said in its daily bulletin. The results of 214 samples were awaited. Fifty-six samples were submitted for tests on Wednesday.

481 arrested

As many as 481 people were arrested in the district on Wednesday for violating COVID-19 lockdown restrictions. In all, 462 cases have been registered in this regard, according to the police. Eight-six persons were arrested in the Thiruvananthapuram city limits, while 375 were arrested in rural Thiruvananthapuram. The police also seized 352 vehicles in connection with the violations. The police are using drones in Varkala and its neighbourhood as part of strengthening lockdown surveillance.

In the initial days of the lockdown, movement of people were mostly centred in the urban areas of the region. However, this has reduced in recent days. Crowds were now mostly detected at junctions and shops, the police said.

The police were also banking in on the drones to discourage crowding on beaches and at grounds, Varkala CI G. Gopakumar said.