$2.3-million U.S. grant for SCTIMST

The Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology (SCTIMST) has received a grant of $2.3 million from the U.S-based Michel J. Fox Foundation for leading an Indo-German collaborative research project titled Genetic Architecture of Parkinson’s disease.

The study, the first-ever in the country to identify genetic risk factors of Parkinson’s disease (PD), will be a joint project of the Comprehensive Care Centre for Movement Disorders at the SCTIMST and the Centre for Genetic Epidemiology, the University of Tuebingen, Germany.

With German varsity

The project proposal for this highly competitive U.S. grant, won under the Fox Genetic Diversity in PD programme, was submitted by the Director of the SCTIMST and Movement Disorders specialist Asha Kishore and Manu Sharma from the University of Tubingen, Germany, an official statement issued by the SCTIMST said.

A consortium of Movement Disorder specialists, neurologists and geneticists from 20 Indian centres will partner with a similar team led by Dr. Sharma in Germany and study at least 10,000 PD patients and as many healthy individuals (as control group) to unravel the genetic variants that may predispose Indians to PD.

This is the first Genome-Wide Association Study (GWAS) on PD in India and one of the largest GWAS to be done in the country.

Risk factors

GWAS in Western population and East Asian regions have identified 20 or more genetic variants as risk factors for PD. But these genetic variants might be different in different ethnicities and hence GWAS should be conducted in India to understand the genetic variants which are specific to Indians, pre-disposing them to develop PD.

Approximately half a million genetic markers will be studied to identify the genetic variants of PD specific to Indian population.

PD is a disabling and progressive degenerative neurological disease. The prevalence rate is estimated to be 1% in people over 60 years and 4% in people over the age of 85.

While a clear hereditary link to PD can be found in 5-10% of the patients, in the majority it is suspected to be caused by an interaction of various genetic and environmental factors.

About six genes are known to cause a hereditary form of PD but there may be several others which are yet to be identified, not just amongst Indians but amongst other populations too.

Every genetic subtype of PD may require new drugs specific to that genetic subtype in order to arrest the progression of the disease. In future, patients may receive personalised genetic therapy, which suits his/her genetic, environmental and behavioural risk factors.

The project is organised within the regulatory framework of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)- HMSC for international collaborative research.

Other institutes

Apart from the SCTIMST, which will be the lead nodal centre in India for the study, the AIIMS New Delhi, NIMHANS, Bengaluru, and the Nizams Institute of Medical Sciences, Hyderabad, have also been named as nodal centres, along with 16 sub-centres.

The Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology, Hyderabad, and Centre for Genetic Epidemiology, Tubingen, will be the Indian and German genetic laboratories that will conduct the molecular, biological and advanced analysis of the genetic data.