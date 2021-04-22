2,283 new cases in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

22 April 2021 21:51 IST

Active caseload reaches 10,825, recoveries at 490

The capital district continued to witness an alarming spread of COVID-19 with 2,283 people testing positive, taking the active caseload to 10,825 on Thursday. As many as 490 people recovered from the illness in 24 hours.

Six more people succumbed to the disease, taking the district’s death toll to 943. The deceased included three men, aged 65, 60, and 35, and three women, aged 76, 75, and 46.

The district administration placed 3,792 people under quarantine as the number of people being monitored for COVID-19 symptoms went up to 38,043. A total of 139 people were permitted to conclude quarantine after completing the mandated period in self-isolation.

Two prisoners

Two prisoners at the Poojappura Central Prison tested positive for SARS-CoV-2. Those infected were Devinder Singh, alias Bunty Chor, convicted for burglary, and another convict, Manikantan. They have been placed under quarantine on the prison premises.

A total of 1,031 prisoners were subjected to COVID-19 tests in the past three days. None of the others tested positive, official sources said.