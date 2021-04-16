22,600 to be tested in two-day drive

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

16 April 2021 01:06 IST

Those involved in poll-related activities to be covered

With the number of new COVID-19 cases steadily rising in the district, the district administration is planning to intensify tests on Friday and Saturday.

The administration plans to cover 22,600 individuals in the campaign, which is being conducted as part of a State-level special drive, District Collector Navjot Khosa said.

People who were part of election-related activities will be covered in the campaign. This includes COVID-19 front-line workers, people in areas where the infection is quickly spreading, and people employed in public transport, tourism, hotels, shops, markets and service centres and delivery executives.

Mobile RT-PCR units

Mobile RT-PCR testing units would be deployed in regions with a high transmission rate and in markets, the Collector said. Thirty mobile RT-PCR units would be deployed in the district. Each mobile team would test 100 people a day.

Primary health centres would cover 25 persons each daily, community health centres 50 each and taluk hospitals, 100 each. The district and general hospitals would cover 250 people each. Tests would also be conducted at ayurveda hospitals, homoeo hospitals, private hospitals and private medical colleges. Arrangements had been made to test 11,300 people a day, the Collector said.