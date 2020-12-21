222 new cases in Thiruvananthapuram

227 recoveries, five deaths

The district reported 222 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, even as the death toll rose to 624.

While 227 more people have recovered from the infection, the active case pool now stands at 3,480, the district administration said. Five more recent deaths due to the infection were reported in the district on Monday.

The deceased included a 64-year-old woman from Pangode, an 84-year-old man from Medical College area, a 68-year-old man from Kattayikonam, a 62-year-old man from Panakode and a 49-year-old woman from Kottakkal. The district has a case fatality ratio of 0.79.

In the first three weeks of December alone, 73 deaths due to COVID-19 have been reported in Thiruvananthapuram district.

With the newly reported 222 cases, the cumulative case burden of the district has gone up to 78,670. Of the new cases, local transmission of the infection accounted for 155 cases. The list also included five health workers. On Monday, 1,473 more people were quarantined in the district, taking the total number currently under quarantine to 23,094. Of this, 23104 are undergoing the compulsory isolation in their residences.