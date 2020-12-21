222 new cases in Thiruvananthapuram

The district reported 222 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, even as the death toll rose to 624.
While 227 more people have recovered from the infection, the active case pool now stands at 3,480, the district administration said. Five more recent deaths due to the infection were reported in the district on Monday.
The deceased included a 64-year-old woman from Pangode, an 84-year-old man from Medical College area, a 68-year-old man from Kattayikonam, a 62-year-old man from Panakode and a 49-year-old woman from Kottakkal. The district has a case fatality ratio of 0.79.
In the first three weeks of December alone, 73 deaths due to COVID-19 have been reported in Thiruvananthapuram district.
With the newly reported 222 cases, the cumulative case burden of the district has gone up to 78,670. Of the new cases, local transmission of the infection accounted for 155 cases. The list also included five health workers. On Monday, 1,473 more people were quarantined in the district, taking the total number currently under quarantine to 23,094. Of this, 23104 are undergoing the compulsory isolation in their residences.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath