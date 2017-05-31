22 injured in accident

As many as 22 people, including women and children, were injured when the van they were travelling in fell into a gorge at Ponmudi on Tuesday. The incident took place around 12.30 p.m. when the group, which comprised people from Mariyapuram and Amaravila in the district, were returning after a visit to the Ponmudi hill station.

The passengers escaped with minor injuries. After managing to wriggle their way out of the vehicle, they were transported to the Vithura taluk hospital in a KSRTC bus and later referred to a government hospital at Parassala.