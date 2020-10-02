₹215-crore projects for dairy sector

Ksheeragramam extended to 25 more panchayats

Projects valued at ₹215 crore will be implemented in the dairy sector as part of the Subhiksha Keralam project, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

NABARD loan will be available for the projects.

The government aimed at increasing the number of cattle heads in the State as part of the project.

53 panchayats covered

He was inaugurating the extension of the Ksheeragramam, a dairy development project, to 25 more panchayats through videoconference here on Thursday. Fifty-three panchayats are at present the beneficiaries of the Ksheeragramam project.

Milk requirement

Mr. Vijayan said ₹50 lakh was spent for select panchayats. Interventions in the dairy sector had yielded good results. While 87 lakh litres of milk was the daily requirement, 82 lakh litres was being produced within the State.

New entrepreneurs

Till date, 3,140 milk-yielding cows and 535 heifers had been brought here from other States.

Their multiplication had led to an increase in milk production, he said.

New entrepreneurs would get two cows and opportunities to set up dairy units of five cows each, besides financial assistance to the existing dairy farmers to increase the number of cattle head, the Chief Minister said.