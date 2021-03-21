200 fresh COVID-19 cases in capital

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

21 March 2021 10:11 IST

The district recorded 200 COVID-19 cases and 185 recoveries as the number of active cases rose to 1,949 on Saturday. The death toll remained at 859.

The district administration placed 873 people under quarantine on the day, while 1,071 others were permitted to conclude quarantine. There were currently 15,385 people undergoing quarantine in their homes and 42 in various institutions in the district.

Restrictions eased

The containment zones that existed in Poojappura ward in Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, and Navaikulam and Kadambattukonam wards in Navaikulam grama panchayat have been withdrawn.

