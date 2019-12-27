₹20 crore for clean toilets in schools

The Government has issued orders sanctioning ₹20 crore for renovating toilets in all Government schools in the State.

The money has been sanctioned as part of the ‘Clean toilets’ scheme. Steps for this will get under way in January. Toilets blocks in which one toilet is meant for 30 students will be built in schools in a year.

In the first phase, toilet blocks will be built in all government schools in Wayanad district. An amount of Rs.1.5 crore has been sanctioned for this.

Administrative sanction for the other districts will be given soon.