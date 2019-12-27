₹20 crore for clean toilets in schools

The Government has issued orders sanctioning ₹20 crore for renovating toilets in all Government schools in the State.
The money has been sanctioned as part of the ‘Clean toilets’ scheme. Steps for this will get under way in January. Toilets blocks in which one toilet is meant for 30 students will be built in schools in a year.
In the first phase, toilet blocks will be built in all government schools in Wayanad district. An amount of Rs.1.5 crore has been sanctioned for this.
Administrative sanction for the other districts will be given soon.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.