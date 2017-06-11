₹2-lakh aid for kin of fishermen

The government has announced a compensation of ₹2,00,000 each for the families of the three fishermen who were killed when their boat was rammed by a ship off the Kochi coast.
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the amount would be released from the Migrant Workers Welfare Fund scheme of the Labour Department.
He said the police had been directed to probe the accident and take stern action against those responsible. The Coastal Police and Fisheries Department had also been asked to ensure the safety of fishermen at sea, an official press note quoting him added.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor