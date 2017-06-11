Thiruvananthapuram

₹2-lakh aid for kin of fishermen

The government has announced a compensation of ₹2,00,000 each for the families of the three fishermen who were killed when their boat was rammed by a ship off the Kochi coast.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the amount would be released from the Migrant Workers Welfare Fund scheme of the Labour Department.

He said the police had been directed to probe the accident and take stern action against those responsible. The Coastal Police and Fisheries Department had also been asked to ensure the safety of fishermen at sea, an official press note quoting him added.

