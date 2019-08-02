₹2 cr. allocated for Thalolam project

The Social Justice Department has given administrative sanction for ₹2 crore for the Kerala Social Security Mission’s Thalolam project.

Thalolam provides free treatment to children under the age of 18 who suffer from kidney disease, cardiovascular disease, cerebral palsy, autism, brittle bone disease, haemophilia, thalassemia, sickle cell anaemia, orthopaedic deformities and other neuro-developmental disabilities, congenital anomalies such as those faced by Endosulfan victims, and accident cases that need surgery.

As many as 15,437 children have benefited from Thalolam so far, Minister for Women and Child Development K.K. Shylaja has said.

Ujjwala scheme

The Social Justice Department has also issued an order sanctioning ₹20 lakh as the first instalment for implementing the Ujjwala scheme this year.

Ujjwala aims at preventing sexual abuse, rescue of those abused, their rehabilitation, and reintegration into society.

It is implemented by recognised organisations as per the guidelines prepared by the Union Ministry of Women and Child Development.

At present, three institutions receive support under the scheme. While the Ernakulam Cultural Academy for peace gets funds under prevention and rehabilitation heads, the Kozhikode-based St. Bernadette Home for Women gets it for rehabilitation, and the P. Sarojini Amma Smaraka Mahila Samajam for prevention.