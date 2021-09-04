1,878 new cases in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

04 September 2021 00:58 IST

Four grama panchayat wards are containment zones

The district reported 1,878 new COVID-19 cases and 1,619 recoveries on Friday. The test positivity rate stood at 13.2%. The number of active cases is 16,533. In all, 36,808 people were in quarantine as on Friday.

The district administration has declared four grama panchayat wards as containment zones following a rise in COVID-19 cases.

Wards 12 and 13 of Vamanapuram panchayat, ward 12 of Kuttichal panchayat and ward 16 of Vembayam panchayat have been declared containment zones. Arappurakuzhi in ward 10 of Kuttichal panchayat, and Mannadikonam in ward 9 of Madavoor panchayat have been listed as micro containment zones.

Strict lockdown measures will be imposed in these wards and localities, District Collector Navjot Khosa said. The lockdown measures imposed across the State on Sundays will be applicable to these regions on all days.

Restrictions in place

Shops selling provisions, fruits and vegetables, milk and milk products, fish and meat, and bakeries, will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. So too will cattle/poultry feed and pet food outlets. Ration shops, Maveli stores, Milma booths and Supplyco outlets can stay open till 5 p.m. Restaurants can function from 7 a.m. to 7.30 p.m. for home delivery of food. Dine-in, take-aways are not permitted.

Ward 27 of the Neyyatinkara municipality has been removed from the list of containment zones as the spread of infection is under control, the district administration said.