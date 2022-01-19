1,815 students vaccinated through schools in district

Thiruvananthapuram

19 January 2022 21:46 IST

‘In schools where clusters have been reported, vaccination after they reopened’

As many as 1,815 students in the 15-18 age group were administered the COVID-19 vaccine through schools in the district on Wednesday.

Minister for Health Veena George visited the vaccination centre at Karthika Thirunal Government Girls Vocational and Higher Secondary School, Manacaud, to review the arrangements.

The school with nearly 3,500 students had nearly 510 unvaccinated students across the high school, higher secondary, and vocational higher secondary sections. Of them, 200 were scheduled to receive the vaccine. However, with a number of students reporting cold or cough or having family members who were COVID-19 positive, 117 students — 70 in the higher secondary and the remaining in vocational higher secondary and high school sections — were administered the vaccine.

Doctors from the Rajaji Nagar primary health centre and the one at Kalippankulam, along with vaccinators and nurses, reached the school, which had arranged a waiting area, registration room, vaccination room, and observation room for the students.

Students had to present their Aadhaar or ID card so that their registration could be verified. Spot registration facility was also made available with the help of teachers and health workers.

The vaccination began at 9.30 a.m. and was completed by 1.30 p.m. Everything went off smoothly, with no adverse events being reported, school authorities said.

Postponed

At Government Higher Secondary School for Girls, Cotton Hill, the vaccination was postponed on the directions of the Health department.

The Minister said that in schools where clusters had been reported, the vaccination would be undertaken once they reopened. Students who had contracted COVID-19 need to get vaccinated only after three months.

At a boys’ school in the city, where the vaccination is scheduled for Thursday and Friday, over a 1,000 students are unvaccinated, but only 150 have registered, say the school authorities.

Other schools

In the district, Venjaramoodu GHSS; Keezharoor GHSS; Vithura HSS; Ayiroor MGM School; Palayamkunnu GHSS; Vellarada Velayudha Memorial HS; Chakrapanipuram SN HSS; Nellimoodu New Higher Secondary School; Jagathy Rotary Special School; Thembamoodu Janata HSS; and Meenankal High School were the other schools where COVID-19 vaccination was administered on Wednesday.