172 under surveillance in Thiruvananthapuram

The district administration placed 172 people under surveillance as part of the COVID-19 containment measures on Tuesday, taking the total number of those currently quarantined in the district to 8,475.

These included 7,865 people who are quarantined at homes. While 96 people are being monitored at various hospitals, 514 people are quarantined in corona care centres in the district.

As many as 4,167 people were removed from the quarantine list after completing the mandatory 28-day surveillance period prescribed by the Health Department. Nineteen people were admitted to hospitals with various symptoms while 28 were discharged on the day. Seven patients continue to receive treatment in Thiruvananthapuram for COVID-19 infection. While health workers collected 48 throat swabs for tests, 168 samples have returned negative for COVID-19. The district authorities await the results of 277 samples.

148 booked

The Thiruvananthapuram City police booked 148 people, 127 of which were charged under provisions of the Epidemic Diseases Ordinance 2020, for violating the lockdown. The Thiruvananthapuram Rural police have registered 362 cases and arrested 374 people.

District Collector K. Gopalakrishnan on Tuesday inspected various parts of the city to review the enforcement of the lockdown guidelines. Taking stock of the situation at Poojappura and Thirumala, he reiterated directions to take stringent steps against those stepping out of homes for trivial purposes. He flagged the failure of the public to maintain social distancing in commercial establishments and other places.

The district administration also said that a specialised training programme for doctors of government and private hospitals in the district was nearing completion.