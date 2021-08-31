1,700 more fresh cases

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

31 August 2021 01:06 IST

Test positivity rate in Thiruvananthapuram at 14.85%

The district recorded 1,700 more COVID-19 cases and 1,409 recoveries as the number of active cases rose to 13,694 on Monday. The test positivity rate stood at 14.85%.

Among the fresh cases, 1,596 have been attributed to local transmission of the infection. Two health care workers have also been diagnosed with the disease. As many as 30,729 people were currently in quarantine as part of the pandemic containment measures in the district.

Advertising

Advertising

The death toll grew to 3,535 with eight more recent deaths being attributed to the disease.

COVID-19 spread

Many local bodies including the Attingal and Nedumangad municipalities continued to reel under a worrying spike in COVID-19 cases. Among the areas where the district administration has enforced stringent restrictions, Karichiyil (having Weekly Infection Population Ration (WIPR) of 17.40), Palace (11.48) wards in Attingal municipality; Vanda (15.19), Tharatta (16.86) and Chirakkani (12.85) in Nedumangad municipality were some of the worst affected.

The district authorities have mandated various precautionary measures including permitting entry only for people who have taken at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose or have obtained an RT-PCR negative certificate within 72 hours or in possession of COVID-19 positive results more than a month ago in shops, markets, banks, public and private offices, financial institutions, factories, industrial establishments, and open tourist spaces.

Containment zones

The district authorities declared new containment zones in 13 local body wards and micro-containment zones in two others. The areas that have been declared containment zones include Chittuveedu, Kulappada and Eliyavoor wards in Uzhamalakkal grama panchayat; Thoongayil ward in Vamanapuram grama panchayat; Pavathiyanvila and Karumanoor wards in Parassala grama panchayat; Thennoor ward in Peringamala grama panchayat; Kunjanvilakom ward in Vakkom grama panchayat; Cheruvallimukku ward in Attingal municipality; and Kusarkode, Uliyoor, Manakode and Nagarikunnu wards in Nedumangad municipality.

Lakshamveedu area in Town ward of Madavoor grama panchayat and Karimbulakam in Panthalakodu ward of Vembayam grama panchayat have been declared micro-containment zones.

Fake video

District Collector Navjot Khosa has raised caution against the propagation of distorted videos being circulated in a name of the district administration.

According to her, the clip was made by miscreants by editing certain portions from a video ‘Maskaanu Veeran’ that had been released by the district authorities in May 2020.

The edited clip contained messages having political, social and religious undertones.

Pointing out that the police have commenced an investigation into the offence, Dr. Khosa warned action will be adopted against those found to create and circulate the video.