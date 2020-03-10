17 more under surveillance

As many as 2,307 travellers who reached the international terminal of the airport here on Monday were screened for COVID-19 disease. Of them, two passengers who showed symptoms were referred to the district health authorities.

As many as 225 travellers were screened at the domestic terminal. Seventeen people were put under surveillance in the district on Monday. Sixty-two are in home quarantine.

There are 10 people under observation in the isolation ward of General Hospital and one at Government Medical College Hospital.

92 samples negative

Results of 92 of the 111 samples sent for testing were received. All of them were negative. Results of the remaining samples are awaited.

Sixty-one calls seeking information on the disease were received at the Disha helpline and 44 at the Collectorate control room. Awareness messages are being disseminated through Facebook and WhatsApp too. Eight people in need of mental support were called up and given necessary support. Four people in need of mental support called the mental health helpline. Till now, 526 people have been contacted to provide mental support.

The people have been urged to follow the directions issued by the Health department. Travel details should not be hidden. Those with cough, sneezing, and throat pain should try and avoid public spaces.

Festivals, celebrations, and rituals should also be avoided, especially by those who have travelled abroad or been to the COVID-19 affected regions.