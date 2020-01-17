16,500 more laptops for IT labs in high-tech schools

Information Technology (IT) labs of 4,752 secondary schools in which 45,000 classrooms of Classes 8 to 12 have been made high-tech by KITE (Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education) will be equipped with 16,500 more laptops.

These laptops are in addition to the 1,17,723 laptops provided for classes 1 to 12.

“These additional laptops will be deployed at schools where the existing labs are well maintained and physical infrastructure is adequately upgraded, and also based on their actual requirements,” K. Anvar Sadath, Chief Executive Officer, KITE, said in a statement.

Against the backdrop of newer learning mechanisms such as Maths Lab for Mathematics and ExpEYES for Physics in higher secondary sections, preference will be given to schools where the ICT equipment and lab facilities are effectively utilised and shared among high school, higher secondary, and vocational higher secondary sections, as agreed in the terms of the MoU signed by the schools. The progress and effectiveness will be evaluated during the IT audit by KITE.

Funded by KIIFB

As part of the Hi-Tech School project for secondary schools and Hi-Tech Lab project for primary schools, which are funded by KIIFB (Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board), in addition to the 1,17,723 laptops, 99,141 USB speakers, 68,609 projectors, 43,250 mounting kits, 23,098 screens, 4545 43-inch LED televisions, 4,611 multi-function printers, 4,578 DSLR cameras, and 4,720 full HD webcams were also provided to schools.

Laptops, projectors, and mounting kits for the remaining 1,417 classrooms in 544 schools will be distributed through the district offices of KITE from January 27.

Minister for General Education C. Ravindranath has instructed that ICT equipment be made available, through KIIFB, to the 1,359 primary schools where an average of less than seven students study.