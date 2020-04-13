165 people newly put under observation in Thiruvananthapuram

As many as 165 people were newly put under observation in the district on Sunday as part of the steps to contain the spread of COVID-19.

A total of 3,724 people are under observation at homes and 669 people have completed their 28 days of observation. Eight people are now in the isolation ward at the General Hospital, while there are 61 people in the isolation ward at the Government Medical College Hospital. A total of 110 people are under observation at hospitals in the district.

On Sunday, 209 samples were sent for COVID-19 tests. All of the 123 results received on Sunday were negative. Results of 242 samples are awaited. Out of the 16 persons who tested positive for the infection till now in the district, only two are remaining in treatment.

Screening tests were conducted on 6,918 people in 4,367 vehicles at various check-posts. At the Collectorate control room, 164 calls were received, while 101 calls were received at the Disha call centre.