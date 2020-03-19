1,633 more put under observation in district

As many as 1,633 people were newly put under observation in the district on Wednesday as part of steps to contain the spread of COVID-19.

A total of 2,350 people are in isolation in their houses. Till now, 1,148 people have been screened in the district. Twenty people were newly admitted to the isolation ward at the General Hospital, while 29 people were admitted in the isolation ward at the Government Medical College Hospital.

The Peroorkada district hospital has four new people under observation, while in the Nedumangad taluk hospital there are seven, two in SAT Hospital and one each in KIMS Hospital and the Neyyatinkara taluk hospital. Results of 102 samples sent for testing are awaited. The health condition of those who were tested positive, now under treatment at the isolation ward in the Government Medical College Hospital, is satisfactory.

On Wednesday, 2,018 passengers were screened at the Thiruvananthapuram international airport.

Nineteen people with symptoms were referred to a hospital. At the domestic airport, 86 people were screened.

A total of 422 calls were received in the collectorate control room, while 17 calls were received at the Disha call centre.

Awareness campaigns are being carried out through social media platforms including Facebook and Whatsapp.

Screening has also been conducted on those coming through the Thiruvananthapuram Central railway station, Pettah, Nemom, Kazhakuttam, Kochuveli, Varkala and Parassala railway stations, and in buses at Amaravila, Kozhivila, Uchakkada, Inchivila, Aarukaani, Vellarada and Karakkonam.

Books sought

The Health Department has begun providing books as requested by those in the isolation ward. Requests are made to the group which has been formed by the department to ensure the mental health of those under isolation.

City Corporation Mayor said that an emergency response team having 10 members and led by health inspectors will be formed under each health circle of the civic body. He inaugurated a wash point set up at Thampanoor as part of the ‘Break the chain’ campaign to promote \personal hygiene in view of the spread of COVID-19.

Those who have reached the district from overseas within the past 28 days should contact the district collectorate’s control room (contact no – 1077).

They can alternately contact the Disha help desk (0471-2552056) or the WhatsApp number 9188610100, in case they are facing any breathing difficulties or having fever, cough or sneezing.

People who are under isolation within their houses should not share their mobile phones, laptops, plates, clothes or other materials with others within the household.