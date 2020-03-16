162 more persons under observation

As many as 162 people were newly put under observation in the district on Sunday as part of steps to contain the spread of COVID-19. A total of 422 people are under isolation in their houses.

Till now, 1,148 people have been screened in the district.

Twenty four people are now in the isolation ward at the General Hospital, while there are 19 people in the isolation ward at the Medical College Hospital.

Out of the 256 samples sent for COVID-19 tests, results of 145 have been received till now.

Results awaited

Results of 111 samples are awaited.

On Sunday, 2,224 passengers were screened at the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport.

Fourteen people with symptoms were referred to a hospital.

At the domestic airport, 119 people were screened, sources said.

A total of 101 calls were received in the collectorate control room, while 210 calls were received at the Disha call centre.

Awareness campaigns are being carried out through social media platforms including facebook and whatsapp. Those who have reached the district from overseas within the past 28 days should contact the district collectorate’s control room (contact no – 1077). They can alternately contact the Disha helpdesk (0471-2552056) or the whatsapp number 9188610100, in case they are facing any breathing difficulties or having fever, cough or sneezing.

People who are under isolation within their houses should not share their mobile phones, laptops, plates, clothes or other materials with others within the household.