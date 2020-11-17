15 NIIST scientists on Stanford list

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

17 November 2020 10:29 IST

Based on citations, contributions

Fifteen scientists from the CSIR-National Institute for Interdisciplinary Science and Technology (NIIST) here figure in the top 2% scientists list prepared by Stanford University, the NIIST said on Monday.

The list includes, from the NIIST, its director A. Ajayaghosh, renowned in the area of chemistry, and five of the former NIIST directors.

One of the scientists, Ashok Pandey, who is currently at CSIR-IITR Lucknow, is among the top ten in the subfield biotechnology.

In PLOS Biology

The list published in October in PLOS Biology, a reputed scientific journal, is based on the citation matrices and counts the life-time contributions made by scientists from 1960-2019 and their single-year contributions based on 2019 data.

The following is the NIIST list: A. Ajayaghosh, Director CSIR-NIIST; Ashok Pandey, former head, Biotechnology Division, currently at CSIT-IITR, Lucknow; Pradeep Rohatgi, former director, currently at University of Wisconsin, Milawaukee, US; Sebastian Mailadil, former head, Materials Division; Vijay Nair, former director; Gangan Prathap, former director; Suresh Cherumuttathu H., senior principal scientist, Chemical Sciences and Technology Division; Pillai C.K.S., former Chief Scientist; Emilia Abraham, former Chief Scientist; K.G. Satyanarayana, former director; M. L. P. Reddy, former head, Material Sciences and Technology Division; the late Darshan Ranganathan; Rajeev Kumar Sukumaran, head, Microbial Processes and Technology Division; B.C. Pai, former Director; and, Sathy Chandrasekhar, former head, Material Sciences and Technology Division.

Dr. A. Ajayaghosh said the recognition of NIIST scientists in the global top 2% list is of great pride to the institute.

Quality on show

It shows the quality of research at the institute, and commitment of CSIR-NIIST towards advancement of Science and Technology, he said.

Among the 1,59,683 scientists and academicians enlisted worldwide, about 1,500 are from India.