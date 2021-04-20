1,490 cases, three deaths in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

20 April 2021 21:12 IST

Active caseload touches 7,701

The district recorded over a thousand COVID-19 cases for the first time since October 10 last year as 1,490 more people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 on Tuesday.

Despite 379 people recovering from the illness, the active caseload has rose to 7,701.

The death toll also increased to 929 as three more recent deaths — those of two men aged 86 and 67 and a 49-year-old woman — were attributed to the disease.

Containment zones

Chakka, Kesavadasapuram, Muttada and Attukal wards of Thiruvananthapuram city Corporation; Chittattinkara of the Attingal municipality; Choottayil and Kottaram of Kilimanoor grama panchayat; Ithiyoor of Balaramapuram grama panchayat; Thiruvelloor of Andoorkkonam grama panchayat; Vennicode of Cherunniyoor grama panchayat; Pulavangal and Pazhayakada of Thirupuram grama panchayat have been declared containment zones.

Micro-containment zones have also been declared in Perappoor in Pathirappally, Kudappanakunnu; north of Russelpuram-Chaanar bridge in Balaramapuram grama panchayat; and Manjamala Mulavilakam in Pothencode grama panchayat.