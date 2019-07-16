146 cases come up before adalat

A total of 146 applications were received in the town planning adalat organised by the city Corporation on Monday. Out of these, it was decided to allot occupancy certificates to 94 applicants and building permits to 24 of them. Four of the applications will be forwarded to the State Government for regularisation, while one has been forwarded for clearance by the Coastal Regulation Zone(CRZ) authority. One application was rejected because it was illegal, while two have been set aside for hearing.

Five of the applicants were given U/A (Unauthorised) number, while 14 applications have been set aside for consideration in the adalat to be chaired by the Minister for Local Self Governments A.C.Moideen on Wednesday at 11 a.m.

The local body decided to organise the adalat on Monday to reduce the rush for the Minister’s adalat.

Mayor V.K.Prasanth inaugurated the adalat, in which Deputy Mayor, Standing Committee Chairpersons and other officials took part.