14,416 file nominations in district

Final check: Party workers make last-minute corrections and entries on the nomination papers of their candidates before filing them at the District Collectorate in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday, the last day for accepting nominations for the local body polls. S. Mahinsha

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

20 November 2020 01:15 IST

5,348 papers submitted on final day

Submission of nomination papers for the local body elections concluded on Thursday with a total of 14,416 candidates filing their papers in the district. The nominations will be scrutinised on Friday.

A major chunk of the nominations — 10,772 — has been filed for the elections to the 73 grama panchayats in the district. While 1,160 nominations were received for the 11 block panchayats, 232 for the district panchayat.

As many as 1,034 persons have submitted their nominations for the elections to the Thiruvananthapuram city Corporation.

Advertising

Advertising

The four municipalities have received 1,218 nominations in all.

Recording the highest to be filed on a single day in the district during the ongoing exercise, a total of 5,348 nominations were submitted for polls to local self-government institutions across Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday.