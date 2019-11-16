14 films in IFFK competition section

Fourteen films, including 10 foreign films and four Indian works, have been selected to the competition section of the 24th International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) which begins here on December 6. This year, Malayalam cinema is represented in this section by Jallikettu and Vruthakrithiyilulla Chathuram.

The two other Indian films in the section are Lihaaf and Aani Maani. Foreign films on the list include All this Victory by Ahmad Ghossein (Lebanon/France/Qatar), Camille by Boris Ljkine (France/Central African Republic), My Dear Friend by Yang Pingdao (China), Fiela’s Child directed by Brett Michael Innes (South Africa) and Our Mothers directed by Cesar Diaz (France, Guatemala).

The list also features Pacarrete by Allan Deberton (Brazil), The Humorist by Michael Idov (Russia/Latvia/Czech Republic), The Projectionist by Jose Maria Cabral (Dominican Republic), They Say Nothing Stays the Same by Jose Odagiri (Japan) and When the Persimmons Grew by Hilal Baydarov (Azerbaijan/Austria). The films were selected by a panel headed by Sibi Malayail whose members included George Kithu, Bhavani Cheerath and T. Krishnanunni.

The 2019 edition will be held from December 6 to 13 across 14 theatres in Thiruvananthapuram, and featuring around 180 films. Earlier this month, Fernando Solanas, the Argentine filmmaker and pioneer of the Third Cinema movement, had been selected for the IFFK lifetime achievement award.