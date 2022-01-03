13,968 children administered COVID vaccine on Day 1 in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

03 January 2022 20:06 IST

Inoculation facility at 126 centres in district

The district administered 13,968 COVID-19 vaccinations for children in the 15-18 age group on Monday, the first day of the vaccination for children.

The vaccination drive was launched at the General Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram, in the presence of Health Minister Veena George. The vaccination was arranged through 126 centres on Monday. As many centres would be available on Tuesday also, District Medical Officer Jose G. D’Cruz said.

For easy identification, the vaccination centres for children sport pink-coloured boards.

Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty also visited the General Hospital on Monday. District Collector Navjot Khosa, Health Services Director Raju V.R., District Programme Manager Asha Vijayan and other officials were present.

For adults

Vaccination for adults would be available at district, general and taluk hospitals and community health centres, the DMO said.