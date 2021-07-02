1,341 COVID-19 cases, 18 deaths in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

02 July 2021 00:58 IST

The district recorded 1,341 COVID-19 cases and 1,584 recoveries as the number of active cases slid further to 9,927 on Thursday.

The test positivity rate (TPR) stood at 10.1%.

Most of the fresh cases have been attributed to contact transmission of the infection. Four health-care workers were also among those who tested positive.

The district authorities placed 2,463 more people in quarantine, taking the total number of people being monitored for COVID-19 symptoms to 37,663. As many as 27,45 were permitted to conclude quarantine during the past 24 hours.

The death toll rose to 2,810 with 18 more deaths being attributed to COVID-19 in the district. These deaths were reported between June 8 and 30.