133 cases reported in Pathanamthitta

Two health workers sanitising an ambulance that carried a COVID-19 patient from a corona care centre at Parumala to Pathanamthitta General Hospital. File

PATHANAMTHITTA

31 August 2020 08:02 IST

107 cases were due to local transmission

The COVID-19 pandemic claimed one more life in the district with a 79-year-old person succumbing to the virus here on Sunday.

The deceased, a native of Chenneerkkara, was diagnosed with the disease on August 20 and died at the Pathanamthitta General Hospital at 1.45 p.m. on Sunday. The person had been suffering from high-blood pressure, diabetes, and heart disease.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 cases in Pathanamthitta cases continued to surge with 133 persons testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 here on Sunday.

Of this, 107 persons contracted the virus through local transmission. Eleven persons had landed from abroad.

The clusters at Kannamkodu and Kadakkadu remained active during the day. Meanwhile, the contact source of a handful of patients were yet to be ascertained.

With 71 recoveries during the day, the district currently has 919 active cases.