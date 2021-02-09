₹1.3-cr. aid on Day One of Santhwana Sparsam

Many get title deeds, ration cards at adalat at Neyyattinkara

A total financial aid of ₹1.3 crore was awarded from the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF) on the first day of Santhwana Sparsam, a grievance redressal adalat, to swiftly address the issues faced by the public in the district.

Finance Minister T.M. Thomas Isaac and Fisheries Minister J. Mercykutty Amma chaired the adalats for Kattakada and Neyyattinkara taluks, which were held at the Government Boys Higher Secondary School, Neyyattinkara.

2,421 applications

Out of the 2,421 applications received through Akshaya centres and online, 1,188 were disposed of. Action will be taken on the remaining after due proceedings. In the Kattakada taluk, 966 complaints were received, while in Neyyattinkara 1,455 complaints were received. Title deeds were awarded to 17 persons.

A total of 1,046 applications were received in the two taluks for financial aid from the CMDRF. An amount of ₹40.4 lakh was sanctioned in 268 applications received in the Kattakada taluk and ₹90.19 lakh was sanctioned in 778 applications in the Neyyattinkara taluk. A total of 108 ration cards were distributed in the Anthyodaya Annayojana and priority categories. Hundreds of applications related to various departments were disposed of.

Facilities were arranged at the adalat venue for receiving complaints. Out of the 3,241 such complaints, 1,097 were disposed of.

Earlier in the day, inaugurating the adalat at Neyyattinkara, Dr. Isaac said that the government had organised the adalats in all districts to provide all possible support to the people during the pandemic period. Ms. Mercykutty Amma said that one of the biggest achievements of the Left Democratic Front government was that 1.5 lakh landless people were able to buy land of their own.

At Attingal today

On Tuesday, Santhwana Sparsam will be held at the Government Boys Higher Secondary School, Attingal, for Chirayinkeezh and Varkala taluks.